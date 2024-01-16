This winter, we have heard increased reports of rodent activity on farms, which is highly likely the result of the prolonged wet weather experienced towards the back end of 2023.

Given the scarcity of natural food supplies and colder weather, rodents such as mice and rats tend to move into farmyards for both shelter and food.

Signs of such vermin include droppings around feed stores, gnawing and chewing of materials in sheds and stores or holes/burrows around the yard.

Farmyards are considered a haven for rodents and therefore infestations can often occur if not dealt with on time. For context, female rats have a gestation period of just 21 days and can easily produce five to six litters per year, averaging five to 10 rats per litter.

With modern machinery such as combines, forage harvesters, tractors, balers, etc, now so complex and reliant on sophisticated electronic systems, these machines prove ideal targets.

Mice and rats can quickly wreak havoc to wiring looms/harnesses, which connect components, digital controls, sensors and monitors.

In many cases, such harm may go unnoticed until it is time to pull machinery out of the shed and into service, or as you so hoped but only to find there is a major problem.

Given their nature, these problems can prove hard diagnosed as something as small as one chewed cable can be enough to halt a machine.

Farmers should ensure rodent damage is covered under insurance policies, as it often is not.

Aside from causing significant damage to equipment, rats in particular can pose a serious threat for human health (Weil’s disease).

So, the key in preventing or keeping on top of any rodent issues is to have a pest control programme and/or procedures in place to stop such vermin from utilising their efficient reproductive capabilities.

1 Thorough cleaning

Regardless as to whether it’s a farm workshop, office or machine – thorough cleaning and reducing the level of cover is one of the simplest and best forms of preventing an infestation.

Machinery should be thoroughly cleaned before being housed for the winter.

The thorough cleandown of machinery before winter storage is important to avoid rodent damage.

Grains/seeds or even dust will attract rodents.

So too will straw or dried grass which will make ideal nesting sites. All this material should be removed.

2 Deter rodents

Once washed and thoroughly cleaned, spray machinery with a diesel oil mixture.

Not only will this protect from rust but the smell and residue left behind from mixture will help deter rodents.

Where possible, remove the likes of control terminals and store indoors out of the way of rodents and dampness. Consider removing all possible covers and panels on machinery, such as grain elevator covers on combines. This leaves such locations less favourable nesting sites as they are more exposed.

3 Frequent checks

Check stored machinery regularly for signs of rodent activity – not just wiring but rubber/plastic components also. Where possible, start up and move machinery at least once a month to dislodge and potential nests.

All farms should have a rodent control plan. However, on many livestock farms, this usually only concentrates on areas such as feed stores, while machinery storage locations tend to be overlooked.

4 Bait boxes

Bait boxes can also be placed for rodent control. But, before doing so, strategically establish a location where rodents travel or congregate (reposition if bait take is poor).

Place purpose-built bait boxes using the correct PPE, such as gloves. Removing access to other food sources such as spilled concentrates will also help bait consumption.

Bait boxes should be strategically positioned where rodents travel or congregate.

If rodent issues are persisting after 35 days of active control, other control strategies should be looked at.

The seven-point campaign for responsible rodenticide use (CRRU) code is set up by Government departments and agencies, HGOs and product manufacturers aiming to promote responsible use of chemical controls. It includes best practice techniques to manage infestations while minimising exposure to non-target species, ie bird or dogs.

The seven points are:

Always have a planned approach.

Always record quantity of bait used and where it is placed.

Always use enough baiting points.

Always collect and dispose of rodent bodies.

Never leave bait exposed to non-target animals and birds.

Never fail to inspect bait regularly.

Never leave bait down at the end of the treatment.