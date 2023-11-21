The new Disc HD models feature a new design cutterbar, with new design discs and skids.

Slovenian manufacturer, SIP, launched its Disc HD range of butterfly mower combinations.

Two new models have been launched, the Disc HD 1000 D FS, offering a working width from 9.2m to 10.2m, and a larger 1100 D FS model offering a working width from 10.05m to 11.08m.

Both models benefit from the same design and specification, including Hydro Pneumatic Suspension (HPS) and a newly designed cutterbar, comprising new skids and cutting discs to help improve ground, following and cutting efficiency.

The new cutting discs measure 409mm in diameter, with the smaller of the two models equipped with 16 discs and the larger with 18 discs.

The Disc HD 1000 D FS can be equipped with the belt conveyor swath grouper.

Each disc features SIP’s Disc Drive Safety System (DDSS) based on its proven shear-pin protection system.

Both models are fitted with steel-tine conditioners. Cutterbar overlap on the side slopes and in the corners can be adjusted 515mm to either side, using the telescopic side-shift function.

The Disc HD 1000 D FS can be equipped with a cross conveyor belt-grouper, allowing operators the added flexibility of being able to group the full working width in one single pass.

An overload monitoring system (OMS) is designed to alert the operator if there is a drop in rotation speed anywhere along the driveline.

The new Disc HD range will be shown closer to home at Lamma show in January.