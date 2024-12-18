A total of 1796 new tractors have been registered between January and the end of November 2024.

The new tractor market in the Republic of Ireland recorded 22 new registrations during the month of November, 16% up on the same month in 2023.

There have been a total of 1,796 new tractors registered for the year-to-date, continuing the 13% decline on last year for the third consecutive month.

Although November was only four units up on last year, any positive number is welcome to help close the gap on last year’s total figures.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 229 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 159 units, followed by Meath and Wexford in third place, at 103 units each.

The most popular power band for November was the 141hp to 160hp category, accounting for 22.73% of all new tractor registrations for the month, meanwhile the most popular power band for the year-to-date is the 161hp to 200hp category.

It accounts for 22.2% of new registrations for the year-to-date at 399 units.

10% of yearly market

Tractors lower than 100hp accounted for 31.82% of November registrations and represent just under 10% of the yearly market to-date at 9.74%.

The over-200hp category accounted for 9.1% of all new November registrations.

Bucking the trend seen so far this year, the monthly average tractor horsepower figure for November 2024 dropped to 122hp while the largest tractor registered was rated at 260hp.

The FTMTA data shows that 214 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in November 2024, 26 units less than in November 2023.

For the year-to-date, 2,549 used tractors were imported and registered for the first time, a 4.8% year-on-year decline.

Northern Ireland

The data reported by the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), the UK equivalent to the FTMTA shows that 39 new tractors were registered in Northern Ireland during the month of November, up a remarkable 144% on November 2023.

For the year-to-date, Northern Irish tractor registrations stand at 482 units, up by a marginal 1.9% on the same period last year when the figure stood at 473 units.

Northern Ireland currently accounts for 5.1% of all UK tractor registrations.

Looking at the UK market as a whole, there was a total of 408 new tractors registered during November, down 1.4% on last year.

Meanwhile the year-to-date figure stands at 9,450 new units, 15% down on 2023, compared with the same period during 2023.