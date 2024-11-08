The Q265 Direct will be joined alongside models from the T, N and G Series at the FTMTA show.

Finnish tractor manufacturer Valtra will once again have an impressive lineup of models at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show from its G, N, T and Q tractor series, all with varying specification.

Although its smaller A series will not be present, the brand will more than satisfy the appetite of livestock and mixed farmers with its G135 Versu model.

Valtra will also exhibit its flagship N175 Active, a capable all rounder suitable for all enterprise types.

Boosting to just over 200hp, the N175 is the flagship four-cylinder offering from the brand.

Three T series models will be on display at the three-day show; a T215 Active, a T215 Versu and a T235 Active. Meanwhile, a Q265 Direct model will be present.

Q Series

Launched just over two years ago, the Q Series marked the completion of the firm’s fifth generation of tractors. With five models ranging from 230hp to 305hp, the Q Series sits just below the more recently introduced S Series. The trusted 7.4l AGCO Power engine remains from the T Series, albeit tweaked and married to the popular AGCO ML260 CVT transmission.

The Q Series weighs in at 9.2t with a maximum possible gross weight of 16t. In an effort to remain as nimble as possible, the wheelbase measures 3,050mm.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.