Yanmar's purchase of Claas India is expected to be completed by 30 September 2024.

Japanese manufacturer Yanmar Holdings - well known for its manufacture of diesel engines - has just announced the acquisition of Claas India.

The purchase of all shares of Claas India was made through Yanmar's group company Yanmar Coromandel Agrisolutions.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by 30 September 2024, aims to accelerate the expansion of Yanmar’s agribusiness in India by bringing into its fold a company with a world-class facility and a proven track record in production of high-quality and durable combine harvesters.

Top grain producers

“India is one of the world’s top grain producers and represents a crucial market for our agribusiness. This acquisition will enable us to offer a wider range of products, significantly enhancing Yanmar's presence in India,” said president of Yanmar Agribusiness Kemal Shoshi.

Claas group CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr stated: “Claas and Yanmar share numerous common values, such as a strong commitment to technical quality, reliable machinery and building strong relationships with stakeholders, in particular agricultural customers.

“We extend our best wishes to Yanmar for their future endeavors in the Indian agricultural machinery market. Claas will continue to stand behind Claas machinery and further grow its engineering and sourcing activities in India.”