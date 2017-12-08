Sign in to your account
Man injured in accident at McHale plant

By on
An investigation into the incident, which happened on Thursday, is under way.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it is investigating a workplace accident at the McHale Engineering plant in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

The incident happened on Thursday and it is understood the man was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to University College Hospital, Galway.

McHale is one of the best known agricultural machinery manufacturers in the west of Ireland and provides significant employment in the local area.

