Man injured in accident at McHale plant
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
An investigation into the incident, which happened on Thursday, is under way.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it is investigating a workplace accident at the McHale Engineering plant in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.
The incident happened on Thursday and it is understood the man was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to University College Hospital, Galway.
McHale is one of the best known agricultural machinery manufacturers in the west of Ireland and provides significant employment in the local area.
Call for farm safety authority to be set up in Ireland
Listen: machinery and pressure main risk factors in farm fatalities
More in News
By Farmers Journal on 08 December 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Related Stories
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...