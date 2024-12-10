JFC Evolution feeders have garnered huge attention from farmers looking to simplify calf rearing in busy springs.

Automatic calf feeders have gained massive traction in the last number of years, with Irish company JFC, more commonly known for drainage pipes and teat feeders in the agricultural sector, capitalising on this.

There are several simple reasons for the uptake in automatic feeders. Firstly, labour, and especially skilled labour, has been an issue on farms for a number of years now, and the seasonality of the dairy sector with spring-calving herds does not lend itself to retaining full-time labour all year round.

Farmers are also cognisant that the days of selling calves off farm at a week to 10 days are behind them.

Whether calves are going to the mart for export, or to a dairy calf to beef farmer, calves need to be heavier and older, meaning larger volumes of calves are being held on farms.

JFC range

JFC was on the road earlier this month displaying its range of automatic calf feeders, with the fourth walk being held on the McCullagh farm in Co Meath. The McCullaghs operate a 300-cow spring-calving herd, with a new JFC Evolution S4 calf feeder installed in an old sheep shed in the spring of 2024.

The Evolution S4 unit is capable of servicing four feed stations, with each station capable of feeding 30 to 35 calves, giving a total capacity of 140 calves per unit.

For farmers not requiring this capacity, JFC supplies the Evolution S2 feeder, which can service up to 70 calves on two stations. JFC sales manager Declan O’Donnell noted that many farmers will opt for an S2 unit with two to three feed stations, with an additional one to two stations added on afterwards.

The S4 unit comes as standard with two separate mixing bowls, meaning two different types of milk powder can be used if required, eg higher protein powder for replacement heifers.

The S2 comes equipped with a single mixing bowl.

Easy to use

JFC claims the unit is easy to use, with a farmer capable of using a smartphone easily able to work the seven-inch touchscreen display. The day is split into three distinct periods; midnight to 8am, 8am to 4pm and 4pm to midnight.

A traffic light system is displayed on the screen showing what calves have or haven’t drunk.

Calves that have come in and received feed are marked green, while calves yet to present in the current period are marked amber. If a calf does not drink their allocation of milk within one of the eight-hour periods, once that period moves to the next then the calf will be highlighted as red.

The heater pad ensures there is always warm milk available.

However, as intakes of each calf are so accurately measured by the machine, it may be a case of adjusting the feed curve for younger or smaller calves through reducing volumes.

For example, a Jersey-cross calf allocated six litres of feed at two litres per eight-hour allocation may only drink 1.85 litres but be perfectly healthy.

Individual feed curves

Having individual feed curves and separate hoppers for the S4 unit means that beef and dairy calves can be mixed and fed separate powders, with older calves weaned off the machine earlier than their younger or lighter comrades, if needed.

Darragh O’Rourke from animal nutrition company Auctus, works closely with farmers who install JFC feeders.

The S4 unit contains two mixing bowls with the option to feed two separate milk powders.

“A strong Limousin calf will never have an issue at 12.5% (powder concentration), but a smaller Jersey cross calf may struggle.’’

Bullying is not something often witnessed around feed stations, according to JFC, while host Paul McCullagh noted how quiet the calf shed has become since the installation.

“Calves don’t associate you with milk. Before, it was nearly a case of get in and feed them quickly, while now more time is spent herding and checking calves,” he said.

Optional extras and services

Buyers of the feeder can choose to purchase an IOT app, which allows for the data present on the calf feeder screen to be read remotely on a tablet or mobile. This involves a one-time purchase of a SIM card unit, with no additional annual fees charged.

Liquid applicators for probiotic feeding are optional, as are powder additive applicators.

The feeder requires two-bar pressure and a 0.5in water pipe to service it. While this is generally not an issue, pressure can drop at milking times. Where this happens, a 350-litre Multi Boost tank can be installed, which keeps water pressure up to the feeder.

Annual services are recommended to keep machines in good working order, with a two-station S2 feeder costing €375 per service, with a four-station feeder costing €450.

JFC feeder.

Designing calf sheds

As part of a farm consultation for a calf feeder, JFC will assess shed suitability and recommend structural and material improvements. Advice on layout and design options, taking into account future scalability, is given, with drainage solutions also discussed.

Financing and reference costs

To qualify for TAMS aid, machines need to be purchased outright with a receipt marked paid in the farmer’s name submitted.

This rules out a hire-purchase agreement for the machines, though several co-ops are currently working with farmers to purchase machines, with deductions made to milk cheques in peak production periods.

Reference costs are exclusive of VAT. VAT can no longer be claimed on calf feeders following the change in the interpretation of rules by Revenue.

While no pricing was discussed on the day, an S4 unit was installed by Co Waterford dairy farmers John, Shane and Kate Fitzgerald earlier this year.

The three-station S4 unit cost them €19,250, which is €7,105 above the reference costs, or 58% higher. This is excluding VAT, which is no longer claimable to non-VAT registered farmers.

JFC Evolution calf feeders are available in two models; the S2 and S4 unit, capable of feeding up to 70 or 140 calves, respectively.

Individual feed curves can be set for individual calves, while the S4 unit with two mixing bowls allow two separate milk powders be fed.

Reference costs are out of kilter with actual costs by as much 58%, with VAT also not reclaimable by flat-rate farmers.