Teagasc has announced that the farmer-focused biodiversity and agricultural knowledge network (FarmBioNet) project will launch in January 2025.

The project which is also led by the Irish Agriculture and Food Development Authority, is funded by the European Union under the €93.5 billion Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation.

FarmBioNet aims to identify biodiversity-friendly farming practices and help farmers to provide habitats that will offer food, safety and shelter for biodiversity on their farms.

It also aims to build networks between farmers, foresters, researchers, NGOs, advisers, and other relevant agricultural actors.

Andrew Bergin, Farming for Nature ambassador and executive committee member, said that every farm has scope to significantly improve biodiversity before it starts to cost anything.

“Farmers and scientists working together can identify where this slack lies and target measures to take advantage of it. It's such an easy win.”

Biodiversity

The three-year project will use biodiversity-friendly case study areas to promote exchange of traditional and evidence-based actions that benefit farm biodiversity, through a co-creation and cross-fertilisation process.

In addition, a cost-benefit analysis will be conducted, showing how biodiversity can benefit sustainable food production.

“This project will use a multi-actor approach to come up with solutions to protect biodiversity,” said project coordinator and research officer in Teagasc, Dr Saorla Kavanagh.

“I believe that by working together we can generate practical and measurable actions that will help our biodiversity and farmers.

“In taking action to protect biodiversity, we start a chain reaction that has positive benefits for the general health of the environment, as well as our own well-being and that of future generations.”

