Hen harriers are found mainly in Laois, Tipperary, Cork, Clare, Limerick, Galway, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim, Donegal and Kerry. / Birdwatch Ireland

A public consultation on the draft hen harrier threat response plan has been launched by Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan.

The hen harrier is a territorial ground-nesting bird of prey that has seen significant declines in recent years. It typically breeds in open upland bog and heather moorland, and associated habitats.

The draft plan identifies actions to address and reverse the key threats and pressures on the bird, arising from the agricultural, forestry and wind energy development sectors, particularly within hen harrier special protection areas (SPAs).

The minister is seeking input from the public on the draft plan between 12 January and 14 February 2024.

What the plan contains

The draft plan contains 59 actions aimed at securing the future of the hen harrier in Ireland.

Actions include regular hen harrier surveys, site-specific conservation objectives for hen harrier SPAs, publishing a new habitat map for Ireland if required, monitoring the effectiveness of new rules around landscape features in CAP and for the rate of change of hen harrier breeding habitat caused by “intensification of farming and scrub removal” in non-designated regionally important breeding areas to be estimated.

The continuation of incentives to support areas where habitat is suitable for hen harriers is also included as an action.

Struggling to survive

Minister Noonan said that the bird has been struggling to survive in Irish landscapes.

“Numbers are down to somewhere between 85 and 106 breeding pairs. This draft plan, which is the result of considerable effort by many partners and stakeholders over many years, is a very welcome step towards reversing its decline. I encourage everyone to have their say on the draft plan,” he said.

Recent national surveys show that the hen harrier is declining in both numbers and in range.

In 2015, the national survey for the species estimated that there was between 108 and 157 breeding pairs in the country, indicating a decline of 34% since the first national survey in 1998-2000.

Preliminary results from the most recent survey (2022, not yet published) illustrate further declines in both numbers and in the species’ range in the countryside.

Obligations

The Department of Heritage said the draft plan is prepared as part of the State’s obligations to address pressures and threats to species listed on the birds directive and will contribute towards Ireland’s delivery of the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030.

The plan will last from 2024 to 2028.

How to share your view

Submissions may be made by email or by post to the National Parks and Wildlife Service. The draft plan for consultation is available here.