Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin with TY students from Loreto Secondary School in Navan, Co Meath, at the launch of the farm safety first workshop roadshow kicking off next week.

A farm safety first workshop roadshow for transition year (TY) students will be kicking off on Monday 11 November.

The project, run by Agri Aware, aims to educate students on the challenges and dangers of farming by promoting safe farm practices and providing guidance on how to stay safe on farms.

TY students will receive in-person workshops delivered by Agri Aware education officers on farm safety over a two-week period where 46 workshops will take place in secondary schools across 22 counties.

Speaking on the launch of the workshops, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said TY is an important time of learning for secondary school students.

“They are exploring the world and in many rural communities, they are working on or around farms,” he said.

“Farm safety first aims to equip these students with the skills to stay safe on farms and to ensure they have the tools to make level-headed decisions."

Workshop roadshow

The course is designed specifically for TY students and covers farm health and safety topics, including personal safety and awareness, identifying hazards and understanding warning signs, staying safe around livestock and best practices for working with machinery.

Each workshop will focus on three core areas: understanding potential dangers by recognising warning signs and staying vigilant; preparing for tasks with proper personal protective equipment and knowledge; and implementing best practices to assess and safely handle farm tasks.

The workshops will be interactive, with hands-on tasks throughout for students to engage with.

“A visit from our education officers will help to reinforce these messages. Our team has real experience on farms and understands how critical farm safety is and we hope students take away important learnings from the workshops,” added Galvin.

