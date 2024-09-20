1. Nugent Prime 3000

This fully galvanised cattle handling unit was on the Nugent Engineering stand at this year’s Ploughing.

It comes as standard with a gripped rubber floor for animal grip and comfort, lockable side gate for full access to the animal and an anti-backing bar.

Nugent Prime 3000.

Optional extras for this handing unit are forklift lifting brackets or a three-point linkage frame for easy movement, digital weigh scales, rear sliding or hinged gate, head scoop and a hoof trimming attachment kit.

Show day price: €7,594 including VAT.

2. Te Pari Racewell HD3

Attracting a large crowd was the Te Pari Racewell HD3.

This auto handler is able to weigh and draft sheep three ways.

Te Pari Racewell HD3.

This auto handler allows for sheep to flow trough quickly and accurately. The Te Pari system also allows for strong record keeping and data collection of the flock.

Show day price: €23,000 plus VAT.

3. Condon 20ft Mobile Cattle Crush

This robust 20ft galvanised mobile cattle crush was on the Condon Engineering stand.

It comes with a semi-auto head gate and backing bar as standard, as well as being easily accessible from both sides and a kraiburg monta grip mat.

Condon 20ft Mobile Cattle Crush.

It also comes with a forcing gate as standard for easy loading of the crush.

For easy movement of the crush, it comes with a hydraulic lift and removable towbar. It can come with three 20ft gates as extra for €1,000 plus VAT and a weighing system for between €1,700 and €2,300 plus VAT depending on the system.

Show day price: €5,900 plus VAT.

4. Sheepeze 20ft Mobile Sheep race

This fully mobile galvanised sheep race was on the Sheepeze stand.

A unique feature of this sheep race is that it has a hidden foot bath under the floor of the race that can be exposed when needed.

Sheepeze 20ft Mobile Sheep race.

It also comes with a shedding gate as standard that can be operated up close or at a distance of 10 to 20 feet away using a telescopic arm. The wheels and towbar can be easily removed when in use and can be easily reattached for movement again.

Show day price: €3,750 plus VAT.

5. Shepherdsmate Sheep Handler

This interchangeable mobile, squeeze, roll-over and weighbridge system is available was on the Shepherdsmate stand.

Shepherdsmate Sheep Handler.

This system can be combined with all other elements of the Shepherdsmate range to make a strong handling unit.

Show day price: €6,600 plus VAT.

TAMS grant aid

Cattle and sheep handling equipment are eligible for grant aid under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme entry route of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The rate of grant aid is 60%, with grant aid paid on the lower of the reference cost or receipted cost. The minimum investment is €2,000 excluding VAT.

Tranche five of TAMS II is currently open and will close for applications on Friday 6 December 2024. Applications must be submitted through the agfood.ie facility. See more at here.