The Department of Agriculture has set up a forest windblow taskforce to ensure that storm-damaged forests are managed safely and appropriately.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State for Forestry Michael Healy-Rae have invited key stakeholders representing forest owners, forestry companies, Teagasc and Coillte to join Department officials on the taskforce.

The taskforce will inform the Department’s, and the wider sector’s, response to storms, with particular emphasis on dealing safely with the large areas of forest that have been blown down. This will include a plan around the prioritisation of felling licences in respect of storm damage, and an examination of any issues that arise in relation to the harvesting, haulage and sawmilling of the blown trees.

Storm Éowyn devastated forestry plantations in recent days, with thousands of hectares flattened.

Difficult time

“This is a difficult time for forest owners that have been affected by the storm. This taskforce will lead a coordinated response comprising all stakeholders from across the sector,” Minister Heydon said.

“The ESB has done tremendous work over the last few days, and I know Coillte has provided staff and equipment to help in their efforts to restore power and assisted local authorities in the road clearance operations. In relation to trees falling on ESB lines, my Department officials will be engaging directly with the ESB shortly to discuss the issues around forests in the vicinity of ESB lines,” he said.

Devastation

Minister Healy-Rae stated: “We have all seen with our own eyes the devastation that was caused by the recent storms, particularly Storm Éowyn.

“What I would like to do is to ensure, through my work in the Department and through the establishment of this dedicated taskforce, that whatever needs to be done is done in a co-ordinated way, and that the needs of forest owners will be central as we determine what needs to be done,” he said.

“It is important that, at as early a stage as possible, we get an assessment of the damage nationally. I understand that Coillte and my Department have already begun the task of assessing this damage using satellite imagery, which will provide information nationally and at forest level.

“I am aware that guidance has issued to forest owners through my Department and Teagasc, with the emphasis at this early stage on safety, the importance of not rushing in, and of getting advice,” he said.

