The total number of afforestation licences issued for 2024 reached 595, which represents an area of 4,844ha. “Farmers’ share of afforestation applications amounted to 79%,” according to a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) spokesperson, while average planting size of licences was 8.1ha.

In addition to the 4,844ha approved under the current programme, DAFM forestry inspectors have also processed 205 applications representing an area of 1,614ha already approved under the previous Forestry Programme (2014- 2020).

These hadn’t commenced planting under the previous scheme but according to DAFM “have now opted into the new programme”.

As a result, 6,586ha are now theoretically available for planting.

Changing circumstances of potential forest owners such as delays in approvals and land leasing arrangements may rule out or delay actual planting by applicants, especially under the 2014-2020 programme, but the majority of licences approved under the current scheme should translate into actual planting.

19,600 farmers with forests

Since 1980, farmers have established 82% of the total area afforested in Ireland according to Forest Statistics Ireland 2024. Based on this data, “19,600 farmers are in forestry” according to DAFM’s current afforestation promotion programme.

The logistic challenge facing farmers – wishing to plant – foresters, contractors and nurseries will be implementing the programme which has the potential to double last year’s depressed 1,573ha performance.

Some contractors have gone out of business in recent years while those still operating have significantly reduced their staff so “it will be difficult to recruit planters as there is also a sizeable reforestation programme to be carried out” maintained a forestry company spokesperson.

There is no official data available for reforestation but it is estimated at between 1,500ha and 2,000ha.

NTA and RAD schemes

Some 379 approvals were processed in 2024 under the Native Tree Area (NTA) scheme representing 411ha.

Forestry consultants have largely avoided this scheme. Although licences are not needed, inspections are required by registered foresters but the work involved for such small units is proving cost-prohibitive.

The DAFM dashboard records 937 approvals issued “representing 3,438ha in 2024 under the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback (RAD) scheme” according to DAFM.

Iarnród Éireann and CIÉ have announced the launch of their Native Tree Seed Collection Programme

Iarnród Éireann and CIÉ recently announced a new programme “to fund Irish nurseries to collect, process and grow native tree seeds,” under a new joint company Native Tree Seed Collection Programme according to Joe Codd, environmental specialist, Iarnród Éireann.

“We are committed to planting 100 acres of native Irish woodland by 2030 and the Tree Seed Collection Programme will ensure we can do this efficiently, sustainably and without the threat of importing diseased plants,” said Jim Meade, CEO, Iarnród Éireann.

“By funding initiatives like the Native Tree Seed Collection Programme with Iarnród Éireann, we are enhancing biodiversity, strengthening local economies, and supporting Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Lorcan O’Connor, CEO of CIÉ.

Seed beds and orchards will be set up at None so Hardy and Fermoy nurseries with species including rowan, birch, cherry, hazel, crab apple, and willow.

These will be eventually planted in 190 locations along Iarnród Éireann’s 4,000km national rail corridor.

Timber prices strong for small logs but remain weak for large sawlog

Comparisons between quarterly prices for 2023 and 2024 – up to September – show little movement in standing log prices as supplied in Wood Price Quarterly (WPQ) data.

The suspension of log imports from Scotland in August 2024 following the discovery of the large larch bark beetle on imported logs was expected to put pressure on Irish sawmills to increase prices if they are to maintain domestic and export market share, especially for sawn construction products.

This has not materialised but is expected to be a factor by the end of the first quarter of this year. In the meantime, Irish sawmillers are competing with strong Swedish imports on the domestic and UK markets.

At the launch of the Native Tree Seed Collection Programme: Sandra and Jack Egerton, Fermoy Nurseries, Joe Codd environmental specialist, Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade CEO, Iarnród Éireann, Caoimhe Donnelly, chief sustainability officer, CIÉ and Lar Behan, director, None So Hardy Forestry.

The WPQ shows that prices between €55 and €60/m3 were achieved for large sawlog standing prices in 2023 and 2024.

However, most timber growers expect prices in excess of €70/m3 for standing timber before they sell, so they are likely to hold off until they see upward movement before they really test the market.

Pulpwood

While large sawlog prices are low, prices for small logs (pulpwood) are good at between €20 and €25/m3, which is the size category purchased by the board mills and wood energy outlets.

There is also a strong export market for small logs although recent reports from the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) show that the domestic wood energy market is gradually increasing so there is an opportunity here for Irish growers.

While average prices for large sawlog remain under €70/m3 range, private growers – mainly farmers – believe that these prices are not strong enough, especially when reforestation costs are factored in.

An increase of 15% or €10/m3 would add €4,000/ha to an average clearfell sale which would more than cover the cost of replanting.

Growers can afford to wait as there is a window of opportunity for clearfelling between 28 and 35 years for good quality spruce.

Survey

The WPQ confidential survey is compiled by Prof. Amanda Sosa, UCD in association with the Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA).

Donal Whelan, technical director of ITGA encourages forest owners and forestry companies to provide price information for the WPQ.

This can be done by completing the Standard Roundwood Sales Form, which is available from UCD (roundwooddatabase@ucd.ie).

