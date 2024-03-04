‘Planting trees for a greener future' is the theme of this year’s tree week.

National Tree Week began with a tree planting ceremony at Heritage House in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, on Sunday.

Members of the Tree Council of Ireland, Coillte and special guest science communicator and local resident Dr Niamh Shaw were in attendance.

‘Planting trees for a greener future' is the theme of this year’s tree week. The week aims to highlight the importance of planting more trees as a crucial component of addressing biodiversity challenges and fighting climate change.

This year will see Coillte once again donate 150,000 tree saplings to local community groups and schools for planting.

Many events will run throughout the week, including group forest walks and talks, tree planting events and local workshops. Expert-led webinars, such as the annual Augustine Henry forestry lecture on urban forestry in Ireland at the National Botanic Gardens, will provide insights and perspectives from experts on the role of trees in promoting a greener, more sustainable future.

Importance

Speaking at the launch of National Tree Week 2024, Tree Council of Ireland president Cormac Downey highlighted the importance of National Tree Week as a way of “bringing people together to celebrate the importance of trees, forests and woodlands”.

He added that “trees are vital when it comes to biodiversity and we encourage everyone to get out there and get involved in the activities that are taking place in their locality”.

Speaking about Coillte’s role in National Tree Week, Sakinah Brennan of Coillte said: “This year’s theme - ‘Planting Trees for a Greener Future’ - looks to the future and highlights the importance of trees and their contribution to tackling climate change.

"Coillte is delighted to donate 150,000 trees to the Tree Council of Ireland this year to support tree-planting initiatives in communities nationwide. We’re also proud to host a number of events to mark tree week and we encourage everyone to get involved this year, even by simply getting out and taking a walk in their local Coillte forest.”

Competition

Coillte launched a tree-inspired photography competition for primary school children and their teachers in preparation for National Tree Week. They were asked to take a picture of their favourite tree or outdoor nature space.

The competition was aimed at encouraging students to engage with nature and understand the importance of trees to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Coillte received hundreds of entries from across the country and the four winning schools - which will each receive a class trip to 'Beyond the Trees Avondale' at Coillte's Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow - were announced. The winners are:

Sixth class at Corofin National School, Corofin, Co Clare.

Kilbannon National School, Tuam Co Galway.

Third class at St Helen’s Senior National School, Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

Third class at All Saints' National School, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Since its inception in 1985, National Tree Week has seen almost one million trees being planted across Ireland. Community groups planning events in their local area can register their event with the tree council at www.treecouncil.ie.