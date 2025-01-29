IFO chair Derek McCabe said that farmers and forest owners must be given the opportunity to recover at least some value from their damaged crop and receive support to meet replanting obligations. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Forest Owners (IFO) group has called on the Government to prioritise support for private forest owners whose forests were extensively damaged by storm Éoywn.

The call was directed at the newly appointed minister with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae and the Department of Agriculture after the “unprecedented destruction” with reports of “entire forests flattened” in the west and north of the country.

IFO chair Derek McCabe said that farmers and forest owners must be given the opportunity to recover at least some value from their damaged crop and receive support to meet replanting obligations.

“All obstacles must be eliminated and we are calling for an amnesty on the requirement for a clear-fell licence to remove windblown timber.

“This is the moment for the Forest Service to step up and demonstrate their commitment to forest owners by providing timely and fair action for those most affected.”

Safety

The IFO has also urged forest owners to take extreme care around windblown trees and to ensure that access is restricted and warning notices are in place near damaged areas.

“For a forest owner, seeing your years of investment being wiped out overnight is distressing enough, without the added burden of paying a forester to submit a licence application and then waiting months for a decision,” McCabe added.

Farm families struggling after storm - IFA

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) called on local authorities and service providers to prioritise restoring essential services to combat the impact the issues facing farm families from storm Éowyn.

To support those directly impacted by the storm, the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to assist households facing financial hardship due to storm-related damage.

More information on the scheme can be found on the Government website.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said that the loss of power and water has disrupted farming activities and left many households struggling to manage basic needs. / Philip Doyle

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said that the loss of power and water has disrupted farming activities and left many households struggling to manage basic needs.

“This is particularly hard on families with young children and elderly members,” she said.

“We understand the scale of the damage caused by the storm, but it’s critical that efforts to restore power and water are carried out with urgency.”

Resilience

Roche also urged everyone in rural areas to check in on their neighbours to ensure they are safe and have support during this challenging time.

"A simple call or visit could make a huge difference, especially for vulnerable households,” she added.

Read more

Galway farmer loses 30ac of forestry following storm Éowyn

Forest damage could exceed storm Darwin and hurricane Charley

‘It was like a war zone’ - farmer has 13ac of forestry knocked by storm