Finished cattle prices in Scotland are running above 580p/kg for prime steers and heifers. \ Philip Doyle

Factory prices for prime cattle have smashed through the 580p/kg barrier in Scotland as demand outstrips supplies coming on the market across the UK.

Scottish farmers indicate 575p/kg is freely available as a base for R4L grading steers and heifers, rising to 580p/kg and 585p/kg for animals at U3 conformation.

Beef prices are also on the rise in NI, with farmers offloading cattle indicating 530p/kg is a realistic opening price for U grading steers and heifers.

Regular finishers with a steady supply of cattle report deals of 534p/kg and 536p/kg, rising to 540p/kg for larger finishers with greater negotiating power.

Prices in England are also trending well ahead of NI with deals in the high 570p/kg price range.

At the outlined price differentials, it means farmers in Britain are receiving up to £200 more for a 400kg steer.

Weather

Snow and ice have caused disruption to the supply chain in Britain this week, forcing factory agents to raise prices in order to secure numbers.

However, farmers in NI also encountered similar weather conditions within the last week.

Difficult road conditions in some parts of the country has resulted in fewer cattle in marts. With limited supplies, prices for slaughter fit cattle have moved into 310p to 340p/kg territory, equating to deadweight prices of 535p to 580p/kg.

Prices for good quality cows range from 260p to 300p/kg in the live ring. Local plants have raised quotes to 400p/kg for O+ grades with deals of 420p to 450p/kg depending on age and conformation.

Read more

Arctic snap puts pressure on milk collections