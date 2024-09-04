Farmers in zone one and two who have not yet applied, can register along with zone three farmers.

There are 1,390 farmers in Co Derry and north Tyrone who are yet to apply for the third zone of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

On Monday, DAERA said 6,640 farmers are eligible in zone three and 5,250 farmers have registered so far.

The closing date for registering has been extended by a week and will now close at midnight on Friday, 6 September. In the first two zones of SNHS, over 90% of eligible farmers signed up for the free soil sampling scheme.

Farmers in zones one and two who have not yet applied, can register along with zone three farmers up until midnight on Friday.

SNHS gives participants details of the soil nutrient status of their land, as well as an estimate of overall carbon stocks on their farm.

Participation is a requirement for claiming the new Farm Sustainability Payment, which is to replace the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

The fourth and final zone of SNHS, which covers the northeast of NI, will be rolled out in 2025/2026.