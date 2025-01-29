ABP has said it will attempt to redeploy workers to other roles before considering mandatory redundancies. \ Donal O'Leary

ABP has entered into a formal consultation process with a number of its employees based at the ABP Linden site in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

This consultation will attempt to redeploy these workers to alternative positions while minimising compulsory redundancies, ABP stated.

The processor has said that the consultation follows a review of its night shift needs at the Dungannon plant, but all main operations, including the receiving and processing of cattle, will remain “unaffected” by the changes.

“Consolidation of our operations has resulted in a review of our night shift requirements at ABP Linden in Dungannon,” a spokesperson for ABP said. “The consultation process will seek to discuss ways to minimise any compulsory redundancies of the affected colleagues. This will include careful consideration of redeployment opportunities.

“We are offering support to all individuals potentially affected, while working with our colleagues and employee representatives to seek to minimise the impact.”