Animal health company, AHV has laid off three of its staff in NI, as part of a process to deliver efficiencies within the business.

The Dutch-headquartered company, which specialises in a range of livestock supplements, has grown significantly since it was founded in 2014.

The latest accounts for 2022 show that the UK division of AHV had 29 employees, however, it had a difficult trading year, leaving shareholder funds in a negative position.

A company spokesperson confirmed that the decision to make three staff in NI redundant had not been taken lightly.

“We would like to reassure our customers that they will continue to receive the highest standard of service throughout this brief transition,” the spokesperson said.