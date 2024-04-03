Prime cattle prices are holding firm in Northern Ireland, as are hoggets.

Base quotes for finished cattle and hoggets remain steady, despite processors operating on a short week due to the Easter bank holidays.

Prime cattle remain on a top quote of 460p/kg for U-3 grading animals, easing back to 454p/kg at the lower end of base prices.

Supplies coming on the market are broadly in line with processing demand, keeping price deals for in-spec steers and heifers on 480p to 486p/kg depending on numbers available.

Cull cows are moving around 360p/kg for R grading cows, although there are reports of 10p/kg less being paid for older lots, while younger cows under 60 months are making 10p to 20p/kg more.

Hoggets

Processing demand for slaughter-fit hoggets is also holding firm with little change to prices.

Quotes remain on 690p to 700p/kg, but deals remain on 710p to 720p/kg to keep pace with returns in marts. Payment to a 23kg carcase weight limit is also freely available.

Buying demand is expected to ease going into next week as Ramadan reaches its conclusion on 8 April.

Spring lambs

Limited numbers of spring lambs are emerging onto the market. Although plants are not officially quoting, reports indicate prices are in the region of 780p/kg.

