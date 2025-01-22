Factory prices for prime cattle are still on the rise, setting a new record high with each passing week.

Base quotes for U-3 grades are up a further 6p/kg to 528p/kg, which is 64p/kg more than the same week last year, adding £256 to the value of a 400kg steer carcase.

However, prices paid continue to trend well above base quotes, with farmers indicating prices at local plants are up 4p to 8p/kg, with in-spec animals freely moving on deals of 544p to 546p/kg.

Regular finishers with the ability to supply bigger numbers report deals are now running above the 550p/kg mark.

Marts

However, those prices still fall short of the prices paid in marts, where factory agents and wholesalers are extremely active for stock. (See more page 60.)

Heavy-fleshed and slaughter-fit beef-bred cattle are freely making 320p to 350p/kg, which equates to deadweight prices of 560p to 600p/kg.

Across all classes of stock, mart prices are running 60p to 70p/kg ahead of the same week last year. For a 750kg steer, it is an increase of £500.

Cows

Cows sold through the live ring are freely returning 300p to 340p/kg for good-quality animals under 60 months of age with older, fleshed cows making 280p to 300p/kg.

Local plants are paying 450p to 460p/kg for young cows with plainer and older lots on 420p to 430p/kg.

Hoggets

Plants have cut base quotes for hoggets by 10p to 690p/kg, but with buying about to start for the upcoming Ramadan festival in late February, farmers are resisting any move to reduce prices.

The mart trade is holding firm with prices of £165 to £175 common place for slaughter fit hoggets, equating to deadweight prices of 720p to 760p/kg.

