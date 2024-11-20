Prime cattle sold to £3,650 at the annual Christmas show and sale in Markethill Livestock Mart last Thursday with over £30,000 raised on the evening for Cancer Focus NI.
Topping the trade at 330p/kg was the champion male, a 33-month-old Charolais weighing 1,106kg from James Waugh, Portadown.
Leading the trade for female cattle was a Belgian Blue cow which made the second highest price of the evening. Tipping the scales at 932kg, this animal sold for £3,580.
Swatragh Mart held its Christmas show and sale on Friday evening and prices peaked at £3,100 for the supreme champion, a 670kg Limousin heifer.
Other leading prices saw £2,800 paid for a 740kg Limousin heifer, with breeding females making to £2,500 for a 590kg Belgian Blue.
Bullocks made to £2,240 for a 730kg Charolais with 2024 born calves selling to £2,050 for a 290kg Limousin. Lambs sold to a top of £240 for 25.5kg.
