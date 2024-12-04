The chief executive of AI Services, Larry Burke, is to address a breakfast seminar organised by the NI Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) on the morning of the RUAS Winter Fair.

The traditional NIIAS event takes place between 7.45am and 9am on Thursday 12 December at AFBI Hillsborough, which is only a short drive from the Winter Fair site at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Larry took over at AI Services in November 2022, having previously been the general manager of Eurogene in Co Tipperary. During his presentation, he will share his vision for dairy cattle breeding in NI

The NIIAS event is open to members (£15) and non-members (£20). Payment is by cash or cheque as there will be no card reader facilities. Pre-booking is essential.

Contact Louise at secretary@niias.info to reserve a place.