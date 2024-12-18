The NI farming industry can make “big gains” by focusing on breeding cattle that are resistant to bovine TB, the chief executive of AI Services has said.

Speaking to the NI Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS), Larry Burke said TB resistance should have a strong weighting in any future breeding index for NI dairy cattle.

“TB resistance is a highly heritable trait. It is around 15%, which is pretty massive when you look at fertility somewhere between 2-3%,” he said.

“There is quite a significant opportunity there. With 15% [heritability], we can make big, big gains,” he said at a breakfast event before the Winter Fair.

NI index

Burke said the proposed ruminant genetics programme for NI needs to get rolled out “as soon as possible” as it will be “massively beneficial” for the local farming industry.

The AI Services chief said the programme should have a NI-specific breeding index for dairy cattle which goes beyond the existing UK-wide Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI).

“It is not just sufficient to have PLI. We need to have a PLI for NI that will take into account specifically what we need here.

“There needs to be an increased weighting on fat and protein to reflect the fact that we are a manufacturing region and to show the value of milk solids,” he said.

Lessons

At the outset of the NI genetics programme, Burke said there are lessons that can be learned from a similar initiative which has already been rolled out in the Republic of Ireland.

“We need early engagement with all stakeholders. We need to be open and transparent in the consultancy process and how we roll out the programme.

“AI companies, breeding societies, marts, processors, milk recording organisations all need to be involved and have a say in what we are doing,” he argued.

Burke said there also needs to be a strong emphasis on communicating the ruminant genetics programme to local farmers on the ground.

“Once they get an understanding of the benefits of the database and index, they will have nothing to fear because there is nothing to fear,” he claimed.

In his address, Burke confirmed that a new bull stud and laboratories at AI Service’s headquarters in Ballycraigy, Co Antrim, will contain equipment for sexing semen.

The £3.5m redevelopment at the site was granted planning permission in February 2024 and Burke told NIIAS members that construction work is running ahead of schedule.