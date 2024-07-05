Co Tyrone-based BVC Farm Vets is to hold a charity run/walk on Sunday 7 July to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI and for the rehabilitation of one of their vets who was injured in a farm accident.

The event takes place from 3pm, starting in the main car park at Knockmany Forest Park outside Augher.

Earlier this year, Ina Doherty, a vet with the practice, was injured when working with animals on her home farm, leaving her paralysed from the waist down. Air Ambulance NI attended the incident.

Ina is currently working on her rehabilitation process in Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast.

Anyone who wants to donate, but cannot attend on Sunday, can call into the practice. There is also a gofundme page.