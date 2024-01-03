From 1 January 2024, farmers in England no longer have to comply with cross-compliance rules for various farm schemes.

However, it is not a new-found freedom for farmers; with regulations to protect the likes of the environment, as well animal health and welfare, now written into domestic law. The change is part of a fundamental shift away from previous EU rules and regulations since Brexit, which has also included a process to phase out the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS). The first reduction in BPS came in 2021, and by 2024 all farmers will see direct payments cut by at least 50%.

Delinked

As well as the end to cross-compliance, from 1 January the BPS in England has been replaced with delinked payments (removing the link between direct payments and the land).

To be eligible, farmers must have claimed BPS in 2023, however, going forward, they do not need to have any land or entitlements and there is no requirement to continue farming. The delinked payments will be gradually phased out, with the last one made in 2027.

SFI

The main replacement for the direct payment regime is new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) agreements, where farmers can choose from a range of actions that receive funding. In 2023, a total of 23 actions were offered across themes such as hedgerow management, farmland wildlife, buffer strips and nutrient management.

