Glenn Cuddy from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone was elected deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union at the organisation’s AGM in Cookstown on Wednesday.
Cuddy, who farms beef, sheep, and pigs, was effectively in a three-way race for the vacant deputy president position. The other contenders were Warrenpoint beef farmer Pat McKay and Rathfriland dairy farmer John McCallister.
John McLenaghan from Garvagh, Co Derry was re-elected to serve a second two-year term as deputy president and William Irvine from Mountnorris, Co Armagh was elected UFU president, replacing David Brown from Florencecourt, Co Fermanagh.
SHARING OPTIONS: