Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has launched a public consultation on proposals to set up a Just Transition Commission in NI.

The requirement for the new body was included in the Climate Change Act agreed by politicians at Stormont in 2022, which set a net zero greenhouse gas target by 2050.

The Commission role is to provide advice to all government departments to ensure that policies and strategies put in place to deliver the 2050 target are in line with a “just transition principle”.

That principle is defined in the consultation as being about promoting fairness as we move to a low emissions economy, ensuring support is provided to those most affected by climate change.

The 2012 Act also requires DAERA to put in place a “Just Transition Fund for Agriculture” however, the source and extent of any funding remains unclear.

“The nature and scale of a future bespoke fund will be determined by emerging needs and the advice from the Just Transition Commission and will need to be considered in the context of budgetary pressures and priorities across the NI Executive,” states the DAERA consultation.

The new Commission is to have “approximately 14 members” appointed by the DAERA Minister for an initial five-year term, with membership coming from various sectors, including at least one from agriculture.

Responses to the consultation must be made by midnight on 13 January 2025.