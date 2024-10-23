Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed the approximate costs of undertaking tests for Maedi Visna (MV) in sheep during 2024.

“To date in 2024, the laboratory cost for post import MV sampling is expected to be approximately £4,000,” he said in response to a written question from Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong.

On enquiry, a DAERA spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal last week that the costs linked to surveillance and tracing sampling for MV in NI, from 2022 until the end of September 2024, is £219.903.

However, since November 2023, live sheep imports into NI from Britain have not been possible due to Bluetongue restrictions, which has led to a dramatic reduction in costs. These costs do not include staff time and expenses to carry out sampling activities.