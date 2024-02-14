Gorrycam Turbo was the Reserve Senior Champion at the spring sale in Carlisle and sold for 32,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Gorrycam Turbo sells for 32,000gns at Carlisle

Pedigree Limousin bulls bred in NI were among the headline prices at the annual spring sale run by the British Limousin Cattle Society at Carlisle Mart.

Gorrycam Turbo, bred by Stephen Reel, Cullyhanna was tapped out as reserve senior champion and later sold for 32,000 gns, the second highest priced animal of the sale.

It was also a successful day for Plumbridge breeder Martin Conway with Craigatoke Tan selling for 12,000gns and Craigatoke Tigerroll making 10,000gns, while Toomebridge based Francis McAuley sold Carmorn Tigerroll for 12,000gns.

A 93% clearance rate saw 86 bulls average £9,590, up £1,360 on the previous year.

Native breeds

On Tuesday, Angus bulls topped 3,200gns for Ember Paxton from Robert Davidson, Banbridge at the native breeds spring sale in Dungannon Mart. That was followed with 2,900gns paid for Home Farm Enre from Fintan McKeown, Belleek.

Hereford bulls peaked at 2,800gns for Benburb 1 Wellington from Alan Shaw, Dungannon followed by 2,600gns for Corraback Walter from Henry Richmond, Enniskillen.

