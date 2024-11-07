A Logie Durno ewe purchased as a ewe lamb for 3,000gns that will be included in the sale. / MacGregor

Pedigree sheep farming stared on the Miley family farm back in 1992 when Declan was just 11 years old, after a visit to the Chessy Suffolk flock of Padraic and Margaret Niland.

On this visit Declan was given the opportunity of getting the pick of the Chessy flock. From this day on Declan’s father gave him the free reign of running the pedigree flock.

Declan quoted ‘that even to this day it’s the same mantra, the right decisions aren’t spoken about and the wrong decisions are discussed regularly.’

Over the next 32 years this dedication grew the flock grew into the award-winning flock that it is today.

The foundation of the Charollais flock

Logie Durno Westminster one of the previous Knockcroghery stock rams. / MacGregor

The Charollais breed was always highly valued commercially on the Miley farm for their ease of lambing coupled with both high growth rates and kill out percentages.

In 2012 the decision was made to establish the Knockcroghery pedigree Charollais flock. When establishing the flock, the Mileys placed a huge emphasis on securing the best possible females available to give the flock the best possible start.

These first signature females were purchased from the Irish flocks of Lisfuncheon, Powerview, Awebeg and the Scottish Logie Durno Flock. The first ram was then sourced from the Kilbarry flock. From 2012 onwards Declan has kept introducing a number of select females to the flock each year.

Record All-Ireland showing success

The renowned Oprah, the overall All-Ireland champion 2015 & 2016. All-Ireland aged ewe 2017 & 2018 and the mother to the 2017 & 2018 All-Ireland champion winners. / MacGregor

Over the years the Mileys have always placed a huge emphasis on attending agricultural shows and the coveted All-Ireland championships. Finding it as a great way of showcasing the flock and also as a live measure of where the flock rates against the breeds elite.

The 2015 All Ireland championships were the first attended by the Knockcroghery flock. It was at this show that the renowned Charollais ewe Oprah won the All-Ireland hogget ewe class before going on to win the flocks first overall All-Ireland Charollais championship.

In 2016 Oprah completed the amazing feat of winning back-to-back overall All-Ireland Charollais championships. On that same day the flock also secured the red ribbon in the hogget ewe class with a homebred hogget.

Oprah was back again 2017 and to the fore winning the aged ewe class and her homebred son, Knockcroghery Sportsman, winning the ram lamb class and topping it off by winning the overall All-Ireland Charollais champion title. Also, in 2017 the inaugural National Sheep Breeders Interbreed championships were held for the very first time and it was again Oprah that reigned supreme on this historic occasion.

Following on in 2018 it was an Oprah daughter named Knockcroghery Serana that took the flocks fourth consecutive all Ireland championship title. Setting a record within the breed as the only flock to win four consecutive All-Ireland titles in a row. Also, on the magic day Oprah herself took the overall reserve champion title.

Knockcroghery Serena 2018 All-Ireland champion. / MacGregor

Declan commented that he ‘will never forget being the first flock to achieve a major accolade of this stature’ and that ‘it is something he will always cherish, being able to look at the All-Ireland trophy and see the best flocks in the history of the breed and to see our name four times in a row’.

After a break due to covid the flock was back to winning ways in 2022. It was homebred hogget ewe Knockcroghery Winter that stole the show for the flock winning the All-Ireland championship title, with Declan describing her ‘as one of the most perfect sheep he’s ever seen’.

Knockcroghery Winter All-Ireland champion 2022 & 2023. Overall interbreed champion 2023 and All-Ireland aged ewe 2024 that will be include in the sale. / Mullagh

In 2022 this perfect ewes’ winnings did not just top with an All-Ireland title but also taking the over all interbreed championship title at Dundalk show on the same day.

Winter was back to compete for her title at the 2023 All-Ireland championships. Where she was successful winning the strongly contested aged ewe section and then winning back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

In 2024 Winter won the aged ewe class, completing a three in a row of her class championships. Homebred Knockcroghery Ballyglass also won the hogget ram class in 2024.

Flock sale success

Knockcroghery Valdisere that sold for 4,100gns.

The Knockcroghery flock has won two overall reserve championships at the Charollais premier sale. The top price achieved by the flock for a ram lamb was 4,100gns. This was achieved by a homebred ram lamb called Knockcroghery Valdisere that sold to the UK based Edstaston flock.

The Knockcroghery flock has won numerous regional sale champions over the years. In 2023 the Knockcroghery flock set a record price for a regional sale at €3,040 for a homebred ram lamb named Knockcroghery Ballydoyle. He sold to the Kilbarry and Carriganella flocks.

In females prices the flock has recorded prices of up to 3,100gns. This price was achieved by a Serena daughter that was sold to the Shanavagoon flock.

Top genetics

Declan and Chloe Miley pictured with Knockcroghery Ballydoyle that sold for €3,040.

The Mileys have used artificial insemination and embryo transfer over the years with a view to improving the flock.

Through the use of these practices, it has allowed them to maximise the flocks’ best genetics and allow for the choice of using both fresh and frozen semen across these high-end females.

Whether buying stock rams or females Declan has always striven to secure the best possible stock available that will complement the breeding plan in place within the Knockcroghery flock.

Upcoming Dispersal Sale

The massive decision has been made by Declan and the Miley family to disperse the award-winning pedigree Charollais flock. It will take place on Saturday the 23rd of November at 3pm in Roscommon mart.

Included in the in the star-studded line up, will be All-Ireland wining ewe Knockcroghery Winter, full sisters and a number of daughters.

There will also be direct progeny from the Oprah, Sportsman and Serena breeding lines and a strong number of show quality ewe lambs. There will also be a number of recipients scanned carrying pedigree embryos, frozen embryos and frozen semen from some of the greatest genetics in the flock.

Also, at the sale two of the flock’s stock rams will be on offer.

They are Pembrooke Bulletproof that was purchased privately last year is Wales for a flock record price. He has bred extremely well within the flock in his first season.

The second ram is Turret Coolmore a very exciting upcoming ram that was purchased at this year’s Irish Charollais Premier sale.

The sale will also include a guest consignment from the Kilbarry and Carriganella Charollais flocks. There will also be a number of Milford ewe lambs for sale on the night from the Knockcroghery flock.

All of the pedigree lots are available for export on the day to Northern Ireland and the EU. Arrangements have also been made for stock purchased by UK mainland buyers.

Charity lot

The Knockcroghery flock is donating a pedigree ewe lamb for auction on the day with all of the proceeds going to Childrens Health Ireland, Crumlin and Temple Street Hospitals.

This charity is very close to the Miley Family and a collection will be place on the day of the sale and an online link will also be available. Declan would like to take this opportunity to thank all previous customers of Knockcroghery Pedigrees for the custom over the years.