Magheralin-based Leprino Foods is the latest processor in NI to increase bonus payments for winter milk.

Traditionally, the company paid an additional 2p/l on all litres supplied in October, November and December.

However, from 2024 onwards, this is doubling to 4p/l on all milk supplied over these three months.

For a 1m-litre producer with a supply profile matching the average dairy farm in NI, the change is worth an additional £4,460.

Other processors

Earlier this year, Lakeland Dairies announced changes to its winter bonuses, with the customary 3p/l payment in November and December, extended further into January and February.

Strathroy will replicate that 3p/l payment over the same four months.

Meanwhile, Tirlán will pay a 3p/l winter bonus over the five months from October to February.

Dale Farm is retaining its 2p/l bonus over three months from October to December.

Notices in

Meanwhile, Dale Farm has confirmed that a small number of suppliers have submitted notice to leave the co-op, with some milk supply agreements terminating from 1 January 2025.

It is understood those farmers wishing to leave are amongst the co-op’s top suppliers of milk solids and are unhappy with the company’s payment model for fat and protein.

