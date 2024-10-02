Magheralin-based Leprino Foods is the latest processor in NI to increase bonus payments for winter milk.
Traditionally, the company paid an additional 2p/l on all litres supplied in October, November and December.
However, from 2024 onwards, this is doubling to 4p/l on all milk supplied over these three months.
For a 1m-litre producer with a supply profile matching the average dairy farm in NI, the change is worth an additional £4,460.
Other processors
Earlier this year, Lakeland Dairies announced changes to its winter bonuses, with the customary 3p/l payment in November and December, extended further into January and February.
Strathroy will replicate that 3p/l payment over the same four months.
Meanwhile, Tirlán will pay a 3p/l winter bonus over the five months from October to February.
Dale Farm is retaining its 2p/l bonus over three months from October to December.
Notices in
Meanwhile, Dale Farm has confirmed that a small number of suppliers have submitted notice to leave the co-op, with some milk supply agreements terminating from 1 January 2025.
It is understood those farmers wishing to leave are amongst the co-op’s top suppliers of milk solids and are unhappy with the company’s payment model for fat and protein.
