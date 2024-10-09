L-R: Russell Smyth, KPMG, Ursula Lavery, NIFDA chair, Michael Bell, NIFDA chief executive and Ivan Ryan, Lidl at the 28th NIFDA Annual Dinner at the Hilton Hotel Belfast.

Increasing NI’s agri-food budget is crucial, if government is serious about tackling environmental issues and progressing towards net zero, Lidl regional managing director for NI, Ivan Ryan, has said.

During his keynote speech at an NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) event last Thursday, Ryan remarked that current supports are “inadequate” and unlikely to deliver meaningful change.

“Opportunities exist for the agri-food sector to grow, but equally, there has never been so many challenges faced by the sector and they require innovation and investment,” the Lidl representative said.

Currently celebrating 25 years trading in NI, Lidl has plans to grow from 42 to 50 stores by 2030, supported by local, sustainable supply chains.

“Lidl is committed to sourcing local food as a means of reducing carbon within our business and supply chains,” Ryan added.

Targets

Also speaking at the NIFDA event, Russell Smyth from KPMG warned that without the right policies and support, NI will fail to hit 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“A major overhaul of NI’s sustainability policies is not necessary, just small incremental improvements and real supports. It is in everyone’s interest,” Smyth said.

