A DAERA-led expert group set up to look at potential actions necessary to improve water quality in Lough Neagh has produced a draft report and action plan to be considered by ministers at Stormont.

Speaking at the Stormont Agriculture committee, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that the report is to be with Executive ministers ahead of a meeting later today (Thursday).

“It’s absolutely critical that we can get the report agreed and then we can move forward,” he said.

Minister Muir also suggested that the future farm support programme will be a key mechanism to deal with run-off of nutrients from agriculture, but added that the report highlights that “significant investments” will be required in waste water infrastructure in NI.