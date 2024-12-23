Cull cows have seen higher prices year on year within the mart trade.

Strong demand for cull cows in local marts during the final quarter of the year has resulted in prices paid that are close to 50p/kg ahead of last year, adding £375 to the sale value of a 750kg animal.

Based on official mart reports for the 10-week period from 5 October to 7 December 2024, good quality suckler cows sold live averaged 260.9p/kg, up 49p/kg on the 212.1p/kg average from the same period last year.

Higher factory prices have had a major bearing on the year-on-year differential, as robust processing demand has seen R3 cow prices averaging 394.9p/kg over the outlined 10-week period.

In the corresponding 10-week window in 2023, R3 cow price averaged 344.3p/kg, a gap of just over 50p/kg, or £193 on a 380kg carcase.

Heifers

Prices paid for prime cattle sold in marts during the same 10-week period are also well up on 2023 levels, but not to the same extent as cull cows.

Good quality slaughter-fit heifers have averaged 286p/kg, an increase of 23p/kg on last year, adding £161 to the value of a 700kg animal.

Over the same period, good quality finished steers averaged 292.2p/kg, up 16p/kg on last year or £120 on a 750kg animal.

However, as autumn progressed and beef prices trended upward, so has the weekly average price paid for heavy steers.

In December average steer price has moved above 300p/kg, which is just over 20p/kg ahead of last year.