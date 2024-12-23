Strong demand for cull cows in local marts during the final quarter of the year has resulted in prices paid that are close to 50p/kg ahead of last year, adding £375 to the sale value of a 750kg animal.
Based on official mart reports for the 10-week period from 5 October to 7 December 2024, good quality suckler cows sold live averaged 260.9p/kg, up 49p/kg on the 212.1p/kg average from the same period last year.
Higher factory prices have had a major bearing on the year-on-year differential, as robust processing demand has seen R3 cow prices averaging 394.9p/kg over the outlined 10-week period.
In the corresponding 10-week window in 2023, R3 cow price averaged 344.3p/kg, a gap of just over 50p/kg, or £193 on a 380kg carcase.
Heifers
Prices paid for prime cattle sold in marts during the same 10-week period are also well up on 2023 levels, but not to the same extent as cull cows.
Good quality slaughter-fit heifers have averaged 286p/kg, an increase of 23p/kg on last year, adding £161 to the value of a 700kg animal.
Over the same period, good quality finished steers averaged 292.2p/kg, up 16p/kg on last year or £120 on a 750kg animal.
However, as autumn progressed and beef prices trended upward, so has the weekly average price paid for heavy steers.
In December average steer price has moved above 300p/kg, which is just over 20p/kg ahead of last year.
