The 2023 RUAS beef and lamb championship saw a new record price set by JCB Commercials.

JCB Commercials set a new record sale price of £15,000 at the RUAS beef and lamb championships with their April 2022-born Limousin heifer, Hips Don’t Lie.

Weighing in at 674kg, the heifer was tapped out as supreme champion prior to the sale, meaning the JCB Commercials team takes home the coveted Allams cup for the third year in a row.

Bidding for the heifer opened at £8,000 and quickly raced to the £15,000 mark within seconds.

Reserve supreme champion went to the Rodgers family, Dromara, with their Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, born in August 2022, selling for £5,200.

The housewives champion was awarded to Richard Law, Ballinamallard, for his July 2022-born Limousin heifer which made £6,100.

Reserve went to Allen Shortt, Strabane, with his June 2022-born Limousin, which sold for £3,100.

The native beef breed championship went to the Callaghan family, Kilkeel, with their March 2022-born Angus heifer securing £3,500 in the sale ring.

Reserve went to James Alexander, Randalstown, with a July 2021-born Hereford heifer, which made £4,300.

