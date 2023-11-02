UFU ‘frustrated’ by local banks’ profits

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is “deeply frustrated” with recent financial accounts published by local banks which show strong profit levels during the first nine months of 2023.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said farmers have spent the same period worrying about “climbing interest rates and keeping their head above water”.

“Banks often talk about being ‘strategic partners’ and having an approach that is based on putting their customers first. How do these figures show that they are working and supporting farm families?” he said.

Review into fairness in UK egg sector

A UK-wide review into fairness in the egg supply chain has been launched by the UK government and devolved administrations.

The consultation will gather evidence from producers, packers, and retailers about how supply chain arrangements in the egg sector currently function.

The exercise will also seek views on how the functioning of the supply chain can be improved.

The consultation is available on the Defra website and responses can be submitted until 22 December.