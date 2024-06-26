TB plan expected in autumn, says Muir

A new plan for tackling bovine TB in NI should be ready this autumn, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In response to questions from Independent MLA Claire Sugden, Minister Muir said a review into TB policy by DAERA chief vet Brian Dooher is still ongoing.

“I anticipate that the review will result in a delivery plan to be in place from this autumn which will outline our approach to TB eradication over the remainder of the mandate,” he said.

The Alliance MLA said any plan to include wildlife intervention as part of the strategy will be subject to another public consultation exercise.

In October 2023, the High Court quashed a DAERA plan for a non-selective cull of badgers in bovine TB hotspot areas following a legal challenge by wildlife campaigners.

“The department does not have a wildlife intervention policy in place and this area remains policy in development which will require further public consultation,” Minister Muir said.

DAERA missing TB reactor removal target

DAERA is missing its target of having 90% of TB reactor animals removed from farms within 15 days.

The most recent figures for March 2024 show that just 68% of reactors were removed for slaughter within 15 days during the month.

Over the first quarter of the year, 79% of reactors met the target, with the figure standing at 64% in final quarter of 2023.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said a key issue at the end of last year was industrial action by DAERA staff during October 2023, with the 15-day removal rate standing at 45% for the month.

In response to a written question from Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann, the minister said other factors that led to DAERA missing targets include an increase in reactor numbers, staff shortages within the Department’s valuation unit, and the launch of the NIFAIS in September 2023.

Climate change article correction

An article about climate change on p9 of last week’s NI edition incorrectly stated that for every 10 degrees rise in temperature, rainfall increases by 7%.

It should have stated rainfall rises by 7% for every one degree increase in temperature.