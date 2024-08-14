Cow and calf made £1950 at the weekly cattle sale at Hilltown Mart.

Lakeland adds 1.5p/l to milk price

NI suppliers to Lakeland Dairies will receive a base price of 37.3p/l for milk supplied in July, inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability payment.

That price is up 1.5p/l on last month, with the co-op citing improved global market returns, especially for butter over the last month.

DAERA with MMB money to pay out

DAERA has written to various industry groups seeking views on how best to dispose of left over monies of £76,883 from the Milk Marketing Board (MMB).

The MMB ceased trading on 1 March 1995, with a residual board left in place to deal with outstanding matters. This entity was dissolved on 1 August 2004. Since then, DAERA has held the assets from the residual board to discharge any remaining liabilities.

The department has proposed distributing the remaining monies to either the Dairy Council for NI or AgriSearch. Local stakeholders have until 8 October to respond.

English farms get first delinked payment

Farmers in England have received the first instalment of new delinked payments.

The new payments are replacing the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), but with money significantly reduced as funds are being re-directed into agri-environment schemes. The last delinked payments will be made in 2027.

To calculate the reference amount for the delinked payment, the average of BPS in 2020 to 2022 is used. Progressive reductions apply across various payment bands, with all payments cut by at least 50% in 2024.

The first 50% advance of the new delinked payment was paid from 1 August. A balance payment will normally be made from 1 December, but to help farmers with cashflow following wet weather, it will be made from 30 September this year.