McKendry gets top job in DAERA

Martin McKendry has been appointed acting head of farming within DAERA.

He is taking over the Food, Farming and Rural Affairs Group on an interim basis and replaces Norman Fulton, who has recently retired from the department.

McKendry was previously director of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

It is understood that the CAFRE director role is being covered by various senior management staff at the college.

New heat scheme in ‘the final stages’

Officials within the Department for the Economy are in “the final stages” of preparing proposals for a new low carbon heat support scheme.

Responding to a written question from the DUP’s Paul Frew, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said a public consultation about a new heat scheme will be launched “in the coming weeks”.

“The outcome of this consultation […] will help to inform options regarding the design, rules, and guidance of future support for low carbon heating technologies,” he said.

Muir outlines plans for new horticulture scheme in NI

DAERA are working on several new measures which aim to drive growth within the horticulture sector in NI, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

“A new Pilot Horticulture Scheme is currently being developed that will have a bespoke range of support measures,” Minister Muir said.

“It will provide focused knowledge transfer, innovation, supply chain and capital support to the production horticulture industry,” he added.

The Alliance MLA said three measures are being developed, namely Sustainable Sector Growth Groups, Innovation Driver and Support, and a New Growers Academy.

In response to a written question from Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Muir said a proposed capital grant scheme as part of future farm support will also be open to horticultural businesses.