Host farmer Jessica Pollock from Castlederg pictured with UGS President John Egerton ahead of the Society’s visit to the Pollock farm on Tuesday 22 October, starting at 11am. To book, contact George Reid on 07920037910 or email: secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk.

Small increases in red diesel quotes

Quotes for red diesel have seen small increases applied on the back of a rise in the cost of crude oil since the start of October.

Based on an order of 2,250 litres, quotes issued are in the region of 65p to 68p/l, excluding VAT.

That is up 1p to 2p/l on quotes in mid to late September, when diesel prices reached a three year low as crude fell to US $65/barrel.

However, growing political unrest in the Middle East has seen oil prices rebound to reach $77/barrel earlier this week, although there was an easing within global markets by Wednesday.

Prices for DERV have also hardened, with quotes for 1,000l in the region of 110p/l, excluding VAT.

Fertiliser price listings withdrawn

Reports within the fertiliser trade indicate some manufacturers have withdrawn price lists for straight nitrogen and compound products.

While sales have been extremely slow since mid-summer, there is speculation that manufacturers are closely monitoring energy markets, with fertiliser price increases likely should gas and oil markets surge.

Where merchants have older stocks to hand, CAN remains priced around the £290 to £295/t mark, with compounds such as 15-15-17 trading close to £420/t.

Price corrections at Dutch dairy auction

Upward price momentum for butter and milk powder has stalled at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction, although in general, the outlook within commodity markets remains positive.

Butter fell by €320/t to €7,680, but that is still almost €3,000/t above the equivalent value last October.

Whole milk powder eased by €150/t to €4,260 while skim milk powder was unchanged at €2,520/t.