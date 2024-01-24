Factory prices for good-quality, suckler-bred cows continue to strengthen, with farmers reporting deals of 380p to 400p/kg on offer this week.

Cattle agents are extremely active for young cows and with limited numbers available, farmers are well placed to negotiate on price.

The live ring is also exceptionally strong. Prices of 200p to 220p/kg are freely available for fat cows, with top quality lots making upwards to 250p/kg.

At 220p/kg, marts are returning a deadweight price between 410p to 415p/kg for animals killing out around 53%.

Price gap

In recent weeks, the prices paid at NI factories for cull cows have lagged well behind Britain and the Republic of Ireland (ROI), with the R3 average paid in NI last week at 350.9p/kg.

In Britain, animals at the same grade were close to 380p/kg, with plants in ROI paying €4.80/kg, equating to 390p/kg.

Prime cattle

Quotes for prime U-3 cattle have also increased, with 464p/kg now on offer, although that remains 20p/kg below the main run of prices that are being paid out for steers and heifers.

Hoggets

Factory quotes for hoggets jumped 20p/kg this week to 555p/kg, but deals start at 560p/kg with 5p to 10p/kg more available to keep pace with marts.

Plants in ROI are paying up to €7/kg to a 23kg carcase weight limit, which converts to a sterling price of 577p/kg. In Britain, hoggets continue to trade above 600p/kg.

