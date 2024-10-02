The latest statistics published by DAERA show that milk production in NI is now running 1.4% ahead of last year.

In the seven months to the end of July 2024, milk production hit a new record high of 1.608bn litres, a 22m litre increase on the same period in 2023.

Current projections suggest total 2024 production will finish at 2.56bn litres.

Falling supply

In contrast, year-on-year milk production in the Republic of Ireland is down 279.8m litres over January to July 2024 and 330m litres below 2022 production levels.

Milk supply in Britain is also expected to remain under pressure, with the Agriculture and Horticulture Board forecasting a 0.3% decline in production through to April 2025.

