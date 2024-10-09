riculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir MLA is pictured with Kevin Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of Rural Support.

A new succession planning scheme has been launched by DAERA and will be delivered by Cookstown-based charity Rural Support.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the Farming for the Generations pilot scheme aims to raise awareness of the need for succession planning on farms.

An initial element of the scheme will target 60 farm families to develop a succession plan, a farm business review and a personal development plan for the farm successor.

“The pilot scheme will also link farmers without a family successor to consider opportunities to partner with new entrants and other farm businesses, to provide access to land and other resources,” said Minister Muir.

The scheme follows on from the previous Land Mobility Scheme in NI, which closed in August 2023. It was funded by DAERA and delivered by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.