All processors have left milk prices unchanged for December.

Tirlán and Aurivo have opted to leave their respective base prices unchanged for December supplies, following the trend set by other processors last week.

Aurivo held its monthly board on Monday and with no change to base price, it keeps suppliers on a starting price of 45.1p/l, inclusive of a 3p/l winter bonus payment.

On Tuesday, Tirlán announced it was also leaving its December base unchanged at 43.9p/l, which also includes a 3p/l winter bonus payment.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies was first to set a December price and held its starting price on 43.8p/l, while no change at Dale Farm keeps suppliers on 44.8p/l.

Leprino Foods is unchanged on 44.75p/l with Strathroy on 44p/l. Full analysis of December milk pricing will feature in next week’s NI milk league.

Britain

Milk prices in Britain are also steady with some leading processors announcing no changes for supplies delivered in January and February 2025.

Barber’s Cheese will hold its February price on 46.1p/l for milk supplied at 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, with Muller unchanged on 42.25p/l.

When converted back to base solids that generally apply in NI, the outlined prices are reduced to approximately 44.3p/l and 40.5p/l respectively.

