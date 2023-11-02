Despite the five-day strike by NIPSA members some kill lines have remained operational, albeit at reduced capacity.

Linden Foods was able to handle small numbers of primarily Angus steers and heifers on Tuesday. While the plant will not operate for the remainder of the week, there is some optimism that other factories may source adequate veterinary staff to facilitate a limited kill on either Thursday or Friday.

Where cattle were processed on Tuesday, reports indicate prices were similar to last week, with all animals destined for the UK market only.

Lambs

The lamb trade has also been affected, although reports indicate the potential back-log may not be as severe as with cattle, mainly due to improved demand at abattoirs in the Republic of Ireland, a key outlet for local lambs sold through marts. That trade has continued as normal this week, helping to keep a floor under prices.

However, where lambs and cull ewes are exported via on-farm collection centres, there have been problems as DAERA veterinary certification is required.

Read more

Pig farmers 'reeling' following further drop of 4c/kg - IFA