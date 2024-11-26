Limousin-cross heifer calf, which sold for a record breaking €30,000, exhibited by Derrick Forde with John Burke. \ Tricia Kennedy

There wasn’t a bed to be got in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend, as people came in their droves to the Shannon-side town for the much-anticipated Carrick Winter Fair at the showgrounds.

Sunday’s show was buzzing from early morning, as approximately 400 weanling heifers were on display in what was a truly spectacular show of cattle.

It has been said in recent years that the standard keeps on rising at the Winter Fair, but this year took it to the next level.

Scottish judges James Nisbet and Drew Hyslop had the difficult task of sorting the placings, while Paul Mullarkey took care of proceedings in the Simmental ring.

Monday’s sale was no different, with massive crowds gathering around the ring from early morning, as auctioneers Francis McGowan, Tom Cox, PJ Reynolds and Eamon Gaffney took turns in the hot seat.

Eleven heifers sold for €10,000 or more in what was a blitzing trade.

There was a strong export trade, with five heifers selling to Scotland, two to England and 30 to Northern Ireland.

The highlight of the day came when Derrick Forde from Co Galway sold his 345kg Limousin-cross heifer calf for a record breaking €30,000.

Special heifer

This special young heifer was one of the ringside favorites at Sunday’s show, where she impressed spectators with her wonderful style and presence.

Born in May 2024, this incredible heifer calf is sired by Dovea Genetics’ Milbrook Dartangan ET, while her mother is a daughter of the top Belgian Blue bull Empire D’ochain.

Having been placed first in the best Limousin calf under 350kg category at Sunday’s show, she also went on to stand top of the line in the €2,000 Dovea Genetics sired calf bonanza.

The atmosphere around the ring was electric, as auctioneer Francis Mc Gowan dropped the hammer to ringside bidders, Kaine Treanor and Anthony McGuiness.

Belgian Blue-cross heifer, which sold for €18,000 exhibited by Pearse McNamee and family. \ Tricia Kennedy

Pearse McNamee and family from Co Donegal have also enjoyed an excellent run of form lately and they continued in that vein when they sold their Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf for €18,000.

Just nine months old, this impressive heifer calf is a daughter of Victorieux Dau Chene and the famous Rosie cow, which has produced numerous champions in recent years.

After another marathon of bidding, she was knocked down to Owen Miskelly from Co Down. McNamee’s success did not end there, as they also parted company with their Trueman Idol-sired heifer calf for €10,000.

Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf, which sold for €17,200, exhibited by the McGee family. \ Tricia Kennedy

Owen Miskelly also secured the next-highest-priced heifer at €17,200. Brought out by the McGee family from the Pigeons in Co Westmeath, this eight-month-old Belgian Blue calf is a daughter of Boherard Ovedose ET.

Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf, which sold for €15,000, shown by Grace and Josh Wharton. \ Tricia Kennedy

Overdose produced the goods once again when Co Offaly man David Wharton received a call of €15,000 for an Overdose daughter from a breeder in Co Donegal.

Overall champion Belgian Blue, which sold for €14,000, shown by Fergal Gormley. \ Tricia Kennedy

Next best at €14,000 was the overall Belgian Blue champion from Sunday’s show exhibited by Darragh McManus and Andrew Norris. This classy 440kg heifer calf is a daughter of Solway View Dynamite.

Memorable day

It was a memorable day for Jack O’Meara from Co Offaly, as he traded two Limousin-cross heifers for €12,600 and €10,000. This tremendous pair of heifers are full sisters, sired by Elite Pedigree Genetics’ AI sire Trueman Idol.

Limousin-cross heifer calf, which sold for €12,600, exhibited by Jack O'Meara and family, with Dave Pearson. \ Tricia Kennedy

Romping her way to €10,200 was a Belgian Blue heifer calf exhibited by Shane Maguire from Co Meath. Sired by Daffyd d’Ochain, its mother is the prolific breeding cow Boroside Krystal ET.

The Blues continued their dominance as two more Belgian Blue heifers went through the ring at €10,000. First to trade was Billy Dunne’s BYU-sired heifer calf, which was followed by Cian Mc Gloin’s Solway View Dynamite-bred heifer.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmer's Journal for a full report.