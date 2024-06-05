Baileys Unique set a new record for Limousin females in Ireland last weekend when she sold at the Baileys online timed auction for a whopping €19,000. \Tricia Kennedy

From breeding show champions and sale toppers, Baileys Limousin herd based in Co Meath have taken it one step further and set a new Irish record for Limousin females in Ireland with the March 2023-born Baileys Unique ET.

Bred from one of the herd’s best cows, Baileys Mya (a Goldies Jackpot daughter) and sired by the widely acclaimed Wilodge Vantastic, Unique attracted the top bidding price of a staggering €19,000 selling to Tateetra and Rathmore Farms.

Next best on the day was the very impressive Baileys Unbelievable, a May 2023-born heifer sired by Goldies Jackpot.

The stylish maiden heifer was bred from an Ampertaine Gigolo dam and sold for an impressive €9,000.

Selling at €8,200 was the powerful May 2022-born, Baileys Tara. Tara is a daughter of the super Baileys Ice Princess son, Carrickmore Pocket Rocket and is herself bred from another Jackpot daughter, Baileys Pretty Polly.

Corner stone

Not far behind at last weekend’s timed auction was a June-2022 born heifer, Baileys Tessy ET.

Tessy was sired by Huntershall Nutcracker who is the sire of numerous show and sale champions and her dam, Baileys Eibhin has been a cornerstone in the Baileys’ flushing team.

Tessy sold in-calf to Carrickmore Pocket Rocket for €6,000.

Other notable prices on the day included Baileys Topsy ET, an Ampertaine Elgin in-calf heifer that sold for €4,900, Baileys Tasha, another in-calf Elgin daughter for €4,500 and Baileys Tabby, a Goldies Jackpot in-calf heifer that sold for €4,000.

The aformentioned heifers all sold in-calf to Carrickmore Pocket Rocket.

This sale was a roaring success with the 18 lots achieving a 73% clearance.

The lots sold recorded a hugely impressive €5,984 average with over 14,000 people logging in online to watch the conclusion of the auction.