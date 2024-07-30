Conor and Eunan Boyce with Quignalegan Walter 184, champion Angus and winner of the Conal Durkan memorial cup was. Pictured also are Cormac (left), Criona, Gráinne, Ruth and Seamus Durkan. \ Chloe Goggins photography

After a pause for a number of years, Crossmolina Show restarted in 2023 with renewed vigour, and this year’s show built on that success with increased entries across all categories.

The cattle section saw traditional breeds come out in force in an area primarily associated with continental cattle.

The Flatley Bros, Kikelly, Co Mayo, saw their classy Shorthorn heifer, Glannview Mayflower, claim the breed championship before going on to win the interbreed champion of 2024.

Adrian Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo, with Glanview Mayflower, winner of the Shorthorn championship and interbreed championship at the Crossmolina Show 2024. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Mayflower was sired by Ballyart Luck ET and bred from Doon Jupiter.

Charolais champion of the show went north to Co Sligo, with Eamonn O’Connor travelling from Grange with a powerful September 2022-born Breaghwyhill Tia.

Tia is sired by the old popular Padirac going back to a Lyonsdemesne Tzar dam, with Tess collecting the reserve interbreed champion for good measure.

As part of the show, the Midland and Western Charolais Club hosted its club classes in Crossmolina, with Tubbercurry breeder Kieran Doddy once again in the money, with his sweet September 2024-born heifer Tubbernadur Utopia, an ET calf sired by Military, which claimed the Charolais champion in Ballina some weeks earlier. Judging for the club classes was handled by the competent Cavan breeder David Magee.

Charolais champion and reserve interbreed champion went to Eamonn O'Connor with his heifer Breaghwyhill Tia. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Simmental champion went to Gerry Neenan, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, with Fearna Realta. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Ballyhaunis breeder Gerry Neenan also followed on from his success in Ballina earlier in July, collecting the Simmental championship with Fearna Realta, a Coose Napolean daughter.

Limousin champion went to Redbawn Tiana, exhibited by Ian Kilgallon. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

The Limousin championship went to senior Limousin heifer Redbawn Tiana, a Grangeford Jo Jo daughter exhibited by Ian Kilgallon, Ballina.

Angus champion went to father-and-son duo Eunan and Conor Boyce with their young bull Quignalegan Walter 184, a September-born calf from AI bull HW Farghal, with the Boyces taking home the Conal Durkan memorial cup for their achievements.

Overall champion sheep and winner of the Brian Mulhern memorial cup was the Farrell family, Killala, Co Mayo, with Neale, Kieran, Laura and Ann Mulhern. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

In the sheep section, the Brian Mulhern memorial cup and overall championship went to the Farrell family, Killala, for their senior Texel ram, with Patrick Igoe, Bonniconlon, taking reserve with a Mayo Blackface senior ram.