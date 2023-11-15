This pedigree Dexter in-calf heifer born in May 2022 and due to calve in April 2024 sold for €760.

On Friday 10 November, the Donegal Dexter Cattle Group held its second annual pedigree Dexter show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart.

There was a strong entry put forward by the breeders, with 90 lots presented for sale on the day, with buyers from all four provinces in attendance and spectators travelling from as far as Limerick and Tipperary.

The female section - consisting of cow and calf pairs, in-calf heifers and maidens - were the main attraction, with the top price of €1,440 paid for lot 15 Bohillion Gemma, a 2020-born cow sired by Carrnagruckan Harry with her September 2023-born heifer calf at foot sired by Derryola Ribeye.

Lot 14, another cow and calf pair from the Bohillion herd, followed closely behind selling for €1,400.

The 2021-born cow, sired by Carrnagruckan Harry, was sold alongside her September 2023-born Derryola Ribeye-sired heifer calf.

The third-highest price of the day was achieved for lot 13, another entry from the team at the Bohillion herd, which sold for €1,300. The 2021-born Kyleroe Secret daughter was sold with her September 2023-born heifer calf at foot.

The in-calf heifers sold from €680 to €1,020. The maiden heifers sold from €400 to €800.

In pictures

This pedigree Dexter heifer born in June 2022 sold for €620.

This pedigree Dexter in-calf heifer born in May 2021 and due to calve in June 2024 sold for €760.

This pedigree-registered Dexter bull born in March 2023 sold for €540.

This first-prizewinning pedigree Dexter bull born in July 2023 sold for €400.

This pedigree Dexter in-calf cow born in June 2017 and due to calve in June 2024 sold for €680.

This pedigree Dexter in-calf cow born in February 2017 and due to calve in April 2024 sold for €940.

This pedigree Dexter in-calf cow born in July 2021 and due to calve in March 2024 sold for €700.